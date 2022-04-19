(WSVN) - A furry Florida resident broke the world record as the oldest known dog alive.

Last month, Toby Keith the chihuahua, who lives near West Palm Beach, achieved the title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“My name is Gisela Shore and this is my 21-year-old dog Toby Keith,” the dog owner said.

Normally, a chihuahua’s lifespan lies between 12 to 18 years.

Toby Keith’s owner said the secret is a good diet and lots of exercise and love.

