MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a first-alarm fire at a Medley building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 99th Street and 89th Avenue just after 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Fire officials said 21 units worked to extinguish the fire.

The structure was unoccupied when the flames broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.