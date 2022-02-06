MIAMI (WSVN) - Grab you running shoes, the 20th Annual Lifetime Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is underway.

Over 15,000 runners got up dark and early Sunday morning, to run from the FTX Arena in Downtown Miami to Macarthur Causeway in Miami Beach, where they’ll head towards Ocean Drive and finish the race at Bayfront Park.

“The nerves are coming in and out, but honestly I’ve trained for 19 weeks,” said a runner. “I’m ready. This is the time for me to celebrate all the work that I’ve put into it, so I’m ready, let’s go, and God is with us, so we’re just gonna go every step of the way with a smile.”

“Amen, God is with us,” said another runner. “I did not train for this, but we’re gonna do it, you know what I mean? We got Jesus, so holy spirit is going to help me out with this one.”

Miami Beach Police is monitoring traffic for closed roads during the marathon.

Roads will reopen by 2 p.m.

