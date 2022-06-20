MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) -

Many travelers were left stranded after flight delays and cancellations.

Flights were canceled over the Father’s Day weekend and airports are starting to rebook flights, Monday.

A passenger whose flight got pushed back mentioned the number of times his booking was delayed.

“[We boarded] our flight and everybody was on and then they were about to push back,” said Joey Roberts “Then they told us it was canceled. So we had to get off our flight. They tried to rebook us for this morning, [but] that got messed up so now we are rebooked for this evening.”

Only a few flights have been affected at MIA but some people are still waiting to leave Miami.

“There was a couple today in line that was here since Friday morning,” said Jamie Thomas, who also had a flight cancellation.

Since Friday, thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed due to the weather and staffing shortages.

Captain Evan Baach with Delta Airlines spoke on the labor issue.

“We are not staffed appropriately for the summer flying,” said Baach.

Summer travels have become more costly since inflation has increased in the country.

Rising gas prices have made all forms of travel more expensive.

The current national average for gas is $4.98, the highest it has ever been.

Some lawmakers have considered suspending the federal gas tax which would have drivers $0.18 a gallon.

