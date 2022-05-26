(WSVN) - With hurricane season around the corner, Florida residents will have an opportunity to save on supplies beginning this weekend.

The 2022 sales tax holiday is set to begin Saturday and runs through June 10, giving residents a chance to stock up on hurricane essentials.

Among the items that will be tax free are flashlights priced at $40 or less, coolers and portable power banks priced at $60 or less, tarps under $100 and generators under $1,000.

For a full list of items residents can save on, click here.

