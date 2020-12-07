2021 Florida Renaissance Festival cancelled

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The pandemic has claimed another beloved event.

The Florida Rennaissance Festival announced they are canceling their event for 2021.

“This decision was one that we felt we needed to make in order to ensure the safety of our staff, our vendors, volunteers, entertainers and our loyal patrons,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to our 30th Anniversary, in 2022, which will be bigger and better than ever.”

The festival was originally set to take place from Feb. 13 to March 28 at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach.

Organizers cited the overall pandemic, along with indications that a new surge of infections would take place in the new year as motivating reasons for canceling the event.

