2021 edition of SunFest cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Concert organizers are forgoing a festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

SunFest will not go on as planned in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers initially planned for a scaled-down version of the festival, but growing uncertainty put an end to those plans.

However, there are now plans moving forward for next year’s iteration of SunFest, which is set to go on April 28, 2022.

