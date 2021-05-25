2020 Officer of the Year honored during ceremony at Toyota of North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police hosted a ceremony to honor their 2020 Officer of the Year at Toyota of North Miami.

Miami Beach Police Officer Lavaniel Hicks was selected for his off-duty actions. He and some good Samaritans helped save three people from a burning car in November.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” Hicks said. “You know, I didn’t handle that situation thinking, you know, this was gonna happen. I just went in there, you know, did what I had to do to save lives, and I’m honored they took the time to honor me.”

Hicks also received another surprise. He received a brand new Toyota 4Runner.

