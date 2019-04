SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate made a South Florida stop in Sunrise.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., hosted a town hall meeting on ending gun violence at the BB&T Center, Tuesday.

The California congressman has made gun control the central part of his campaign.

The 38-year-old threw his hat in the 2020 ring, Monday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.