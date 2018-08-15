2018 school year brings new tech, courses for Broward County

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Schools across Broward County are welcoming more technology and new educational programs to begin the 2018 school year.

With the focus turning to smartphones, the Broward County School Board has expanded their mobile app system. This gives parents greater access to grades, bus information and lunch details.

Broward County is also growing their robotics programs, as well as unique educational programs within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics departments, also known as STEM.

“This year, our innovative schools are launching more programs focused on new themes and areas of interest, while also expanding some of our most successful programs, such as our nationally recognized debate and computer science offerings and increasing dual-language programs,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “We are also adding more electives for students, particularly as part of our focus on re-imagining learning for our middle-grade students and much, much more.”

Students will also be able to get involved in saving the environment thanks to Broward County Schools’ partnership with the Everglades Foundation.

Pinewood Elementary students in North Lauderdale will be getting a special visit from the Miami Heat dancers and their mascot, Bernie, to help them get over the first day jitters.

