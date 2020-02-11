$20,000 reward offered for information after dolphins found stabbed, shot to death off Florida coast

NAPLES, Fla (WSVN) — Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after two dolphins were found stabbed and shot to death in Florida.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples late last week.

Investigators said the animal had been fatally wounded by what appeared to be a bullet or a sharp object.

Within the same week, another dolphin was discovered alongside Pensacola Beach. The animal had a bullet in its left side.

Along with these two incidents, officials are also seeking information on a dolphin that was found off the coast of Captiva Island in May 2019. The animal had a fatal puncture wound to its head.

According to NOAA, biologists believe these cases may stem from humans feeding the animals, which then leads to them associating humans and boats with food. This can then put them in harm’s way.

If you have any information on these attacks, call the NOAA Enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.

