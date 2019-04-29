2,000 sailors head to Port Everglades as Fleet Week begins

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fleet Week is back in South Florida.

Military warships arrived at Port Everglades just after 7 a.m. Monday for the annual event.

Thousands of sailors are expected to pour into the port in the coming days to take part in the event on its 29th year in Fort Lauderdale.

“We’ve done this every year, and the reason we keep coming back is because it’s very meaningful for us,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brad Skillman.

7News cameras captured sailors in full uniform after they arrived on ships and submarines.

The ships will be docked for curious South Floridians to get a firsthand view and to meet the 2,000 sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members in town.

Those who sign up for free tours of the ships will have the opportunity to do so all week.

“All the sailors and Marines and Coast Guardsmen will be in uniform this week, so they’re very obvious out in town,” said Skillman. “They’re here as ambassadors for the services, so they like to be greeted, and the city is always very, very accommodating and very, just, kind.”

Skillman said it’s always heartening to hear South Florida residents’ kind words.

“They’ll come up and thank us for our service. It makes you want to blush a lot,” said Skillman, “but it’s really fun to do that.”

The biggest ship in port is the USS New York Amphibious Assault Ship, which can transport more than 1,000 sailors and soldiers.

What makes this battleship unique is that it was built with more than seven tons collected from the World Trade Center after 9/11. The ship’s interior is filled with various kinds of tributes to the tragedy.

But military officials said Fleet Week is a celebration, a thank you to service members and a chance to see how they work up close.

According to the Broward Navy Days website, the event’s goal is to honor the visiting sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.

“It allows us an opportunity to take the Navy to the rest of the country,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Brent Devore, the New York’s commanding officer.

The welcoming party will be held in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night.

Widely believed to be Fleet Week’s most popular event is the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, which is set to take over the skies above Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

Fleet Week runs through May 6.

