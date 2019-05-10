200 teens battling cancer attend prom at Fort Lauderdale hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night to remember for the 200 teens who attended a very special prom just for them at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

The Unforgettable Prom Foundation hosted its 10th annual event at the Ritz-Carlton, Friday.

The teens, all of whom are battling cancer, were ready to hit the dance floor, but first they had to get ready for the big bash.

Makeup and hair professionals were on deck at the Broward Health Medical Center to make sure everyone felt and looked amazing.

“People are motivating me, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, you’re beautiful,'” said young reveler Davaxha Trollinger. “It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like a princess, which, you know, my mom always says I am, but I feel like Princess Tiana because of the dress and the makeup, and I just feel beautiful.”

The teens were also treated to a prom pre-party before the main event.

A red carpet rolled out at the Ritz-Carlton as dozens of teens arrived arm-in-arm with their dates.

The circus-themed soiree was packed with photo ops, food, dancing and even Miami Heat’s own “Burnie.”

Attendees said they were thrilled with the opportunity to have a fun night.

“I mean, it just shows that just because you’re going through something doesn’t mean you can’t have fun,” said attendee India Garcia, “and I’m not this kind of a person that goes and does these things, but I thought, you know what? Why not have fun? So, I mean, once you get the opportunity, just take it up because it’s fun, and it makes you feel like a person again.”

7Sports’ Donovan Campbell was on hand to ask the teens what this prom means to them.

“It means that I have friends, and people I can relate to, finally,” said guest Anne-Sophia Hurtado.

“It’s a light of the whole experience of what I had, and I like it,” said guest Amanda Aiello.

“Well, I’m really grateful that we get to go here, and it’s like a light out of the whole experience that I had. I like it,” an attendee said.

7Sports Director Steve Shapiro was also on hand helping escort the teens into the gala, giving the teens a night they won’t soon forget.

For some attendees, however, it wasn’t just about the chance to attend prom. They shared their experiences with some support by their side.

Garcia brought her friend Thereza Arcri with her.

“I love her and she invited me to go with her,” said Arcri.

“With her by my side, I feel like not everything is lost, like, I haven’t lost everything yet,” said Garcia. “I still have good friends like her that support me and do things like this with me.”

7News is a proud sponsor of the event.

