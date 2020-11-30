2-year-old survives fall from fourth floor of Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A toddler survived a fall from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Miami.

Officials said a two-year-old fell from a window near Southwest 20th Avenue and Eighth Street, just after 7:30 a.m., Monday.

A palm tree below the window helped break her fall and she fell into surrounding shrubs, police said.

She was alert and crying when emergency crews took her to the hospital.

It remains unclear what led to her fall.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.