2-year-old nearly drowns in Pompano Beach pool

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler nearly drowned at a Pompano Beach home Wednesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., the 2 -year-old girl was found face-down in a pool in the home’s backyard, located along Canal Drive near A1A.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. She was then transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for advanced treatment.

