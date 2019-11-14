2-year-old Homestead girl found safe after AMBER Alert

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 2-year-old girl from Homestead after they issued an AMBER Alert.

Homestead Police detectives said 2-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez went missing, Thursday. Investigators said she was last seen in the area of Krome Avenue and Northeast Ninth Street in Homestead.

Please share this post! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez from Dade County. If you have information, call 911 or Homestead PD at 305-247-1535. pic.twitter.com/OH7SVZYWaL — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 14, 2019

Police said Jesmine was located safely at around 7:30 p.m., and they are in the process of reuniting the 2-year-old with her mother.

Investigators said 23-year-old Diego Cedillo-Hernandez was with Jesmine at the time she disappeared.

According to police, this incident was not an abduction, but a custody issue. Cedillo-Hernandez is Jesmine’s father, but the girl does not live with him, and police said they had sufficient concern for Jesmine’s safety to issue the alert.

Detectives also said Cedillo-Hernandez is wanted for domestic battery.

Cedillo-Hernandez’s 2006 white Hyundai Azera with the Florida tag Z782JS was also located, but he remains at large, police said.

