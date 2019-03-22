2-year-old boy last seen in Bonita Springs found safe

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida missing child alert has been cancelled for a boy who was last seen in Bonita Springs after he was found safe, officials said.

Brodi Zuniga was last seen wearing a red shirt and green sweat pants and has been missing since Thursday.

The 2-year-old has two chipped teeth and a noticeable underbite.

The Florida Missing Child Alert for BRODI ZUNIGA has been cancelled. The child is safe. If you would like further information, please call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000. — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 22, 2019

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the child was found safe on Friday. Officials did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his discovery.

