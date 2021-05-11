2-year-old airlifted after nearly drowning in Doral hotel pool

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old has been airlifted to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a hotel in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Doral Police responded to the scene at the Marriott Villas, located along Northwest 87th Avenue and 41st Street at approximately 12:17 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said the child was resuscitated and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The family was visiting from out of town, police confirmed.

