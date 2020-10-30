2 workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers have been brought to safety after scaffolding they were on collapsed in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 3 Island Ave., just before 10 a.m., Friday.

The workers were on the scaffolding working on the side of a building when it collapsed.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as tactical crew members worked to rescue one of the workers.

The other worker was also brought back to the ground safely.

It remains unclear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

