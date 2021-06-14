POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Public Works Department workers in Pompano Beach were transported to the hospital after a close call with lightning.

Officials said the two workers were out in a boat by a canal on Monday afternoon when they saw lightning strike close by.

The two workers were transported to the hospital as a precaution and are said to be OK.

Over in Alligator Alley, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle being struck by lightning.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 31 when lighting struck the rear antenna, where it then discharged through the ground.

No injuries were reported.

