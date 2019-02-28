2 workers injured after roofing accident in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers have been reportedly injured after some sort of roofing accident in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the warehouse where it happened in the area of Northwest 97th Avenue and 13th Street, just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a hole could be seen in the roof.

Two workers reportedly fell through the roof, and crews are working to extricate one of them.

One is said to be a trauma alert while the condition of the other victim remains unknown.

The two workers will be transported to a local hospital.

