2 women transported to JMH following Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the shooting of two women in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue at around 2 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the women were struck by gunfire while they were inside a white sedan.

7News cameras captured investigators focusing on a car that appeared to have a bullet hole in the back passenger side and rear window.

Rescue crews transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

As of 5 a.m., a tow truck was at the scene removing the vehicle.

The roadway was cleared a short time later.

Monday’s shooting comes a day after police were called to a similar incident in Overtown.

“I checked around and I did find one lady who was shot in the foot and a man who was shot in the neck,” witness Chastity Orsatelliz said.

In this case, police said the two people were shot near Northwest 12th Street and First Avenue.

The man survived while the woman succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

