2 women steal packages from front door of Miramar home

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were caught on camera stealing packages from a Miramar home’s front porch.

Surveillance video captured the thieves parking a silver sedan in front of a home along the 2000 block of De Soto Drive.

Two women then got out of the car and stole at least two packages placed on the porch. The packages contained a pocketbook and some perfume.

If you recognize the women or have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

