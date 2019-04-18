2 women steal cognac, attempt to stab liquor store employee in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were taken into custody after they allegedly stole cognac bottles and attempted to stab an employee at a liquor store in Doral.

According to police, the duo walked into Doral Liquor Mart, located in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 107th Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Kymbreana Johnson, 25, and Shamiece Johnson, 26, were said to be accompanied by two children when they entered.

Surveillance video captured the moment Kymbreana placed a bottle of cognac inside her purse.

Police said the duo used the children as decoys in their crime, but a store employee caught on.

The bottles were valued at $100 each.

Officials said Kymbreana Johnson and Shamiece Johnson left the store and headed back to their vehicle when the employee confronted the women and was able to retrieve one of the bottles.

The employee continued to follow the women to their car when he said Kymbreana Johnson pulled a knife from the back seat of the car and attempted to stab him before fleeing the scene.

The employee is expected to be OK.

“As they’re driving away, they proceed to mock the victim by pretending to pour the cognac in their mouths and yelling obscenities out the window,” a prosecutor said.

In court Thursday, Shamiece could be seen disagreeing with the charges and rolling her eyes at prosecutors.

“This has never happened here,” Manager Pedro Maria said through a translator. “We have been here for a whole year. We are surprised this happened since Doral is usually a safe place.”

Doral Police sent out a county-wide Be On The Look Out for the women and their vehicle.

Miami Police located the pair and notified Doral Police.

They were both arrested and charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kymbreana has since posted her bond, and once Shamiece posts her bond, she will be under house arrest until her trial.

