MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were transported after a small plane plunged into the streets of Miramar.

The crash happened on a sidewalk of a shopping plaza near Palm Avenue and Miramar Parkway, Monday night.

According to flight records, the plane took off from Naples just before 9:30 p.m. and was last seen near Hollywood at around 10:40 p.m.

The distress call was made at around 11 p.m.

“Two-fourteen reference some type of stress signal being received from an aircraft,” the dispatcher said. “They believe the aircraft is on the ground, 3.6 miles north of Opa-Locka Airport. It’s showing that it’s on the ground. They’re still unable to make any contact with anyone on board.”

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene where they rushed both occupants of the plane to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The two occupants have been identified as Gopika Sreekumar and Ravi Urmila.

Their condition remains unknown.

Officials shut down the area surrounding the crash while they clear the scene.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the plane had not yet been removed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

