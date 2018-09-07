2 women pose as customers at Hialeah tobacco shop, steal employee’s iPhone

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video distracting an employee at a Hialeah tobacco shop in order to steal her iPhone.

The two women pretended to be customers as they walked into the Dirty South Tobacco store near East Fourth Avenue and 33rd Street, back in August.

One of the thieves asked the employee how a device worked and even went to a cabinet with merchandise inside. Employees at the store said this was all a ploy so the other thief could get hold of the victim’s cellphone that was charging behind the counter.

“It’s an insult. At the end of the day, it’s an insult, and it shows very bad morals,” said store owner Brian Navarro.

The victim, identified only as Angela, said the smartphone was worth $700.

“They said they wanted us to show them a battery,” Angela said through a translator.

Because the employee was occupied with one of the women, she didn’t notice what was happening a few feet away.

“When I went to show it to them in the back, one of them came back to look into the showcase on this side, and she saw the opportunity,” Angela said. “She saw the phone, grabbed it and then they left.”

Employees said they called the police. They’re hoping the surveillance video will help officials catch the women involved.

“They won’t be able to do this anymore, I’ll be happy,” Navarro said.

“I understand that they’re young, and when you’re that young, you don’t think about the consequences of your actions,” Angela said. “I hope this is a lesson to them, so they can be more responsible for their actions.”

If you have any information on this phone robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

