2 women killed in fiery crash at I-95 exit in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women were killed after, police said, their car crashed at an Interstate 95 exit in Miami, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

7Skyforce hovered over the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 25th Road, Monday morning.

City of Miami Police said they received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. that two cars were speeding on I-95 southbound and that one of the vehicles crashed at the Southwest 25th Road exit, near First Avenue.

When officers arrived, a white Hyundai was found with the front of the car on fire. The two female victims inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger in the Hyundai managed to walk away but collapsed near Southwest Second Avenue. Paramedics took him to the Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Today there was a fatal car crash where 2 females lost their lives. Traffic Homicide needs help in finding a Ford Sport Trac (similar to pictured) and it’s occupants. The vehicle was in the area of I-95 & 25 Rd. at around 5:15 a.m. today. Call 305-603-6525 with information. pic.twitter.com/h2BHQ8WEoW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2018

Police are searching for the driver of a Ford Sport Trac with black rims, who they said may have been racing.

Police were on the scene for hours, and the road was reopened just after 1 p.m.

Monday evening, police identified the driver of the Hyundai as 26-year-old Krysten Jo-Anne Disla and the passenger as 22-year-old Kaylee Marie Heath.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

