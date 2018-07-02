2 women killed in fiery crash at I-95 exit in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women were killed after, police said, their car crashed at an Interstate 95 exit in Miami, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
7Skyforce hovered over the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 25th Road, Monday morning.
City of Miami Police said they received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. that two cars were speeding on I-95 southbound and that one of the vehicles crashed at the Southwest 25th Road exit, near First Avenue.
When officers arrived, a white Hyundai was found with the front of the car on fire. The two female victims inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
A male passenger in the Hyundai managed to walk away but collapsed near Southwest Second Avenue. Paramedics took him to the Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.
Police are searching for the driver of a Ford Sport Trac with black rims, who they said may have been racing.
Police were on the scene for hours, and the road was reopened just after 1 p.m.
Monday evening, police identified the driver of the Hyundai as 26-year-old Krysten Jo-Anne Disla and the passenger as 22-year-old Kaylee Marie Heath.
If you have any information on this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
