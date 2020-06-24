2 women injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women had to be taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Northwest 20th Street at around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

When officers arrived, police said they found two women with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the shooters drove by the location, shot at the two victims and fled the area in the vehicle.

7News cameras captured at least 20 evidence markers in the middle of the street.

Some neighbors said they have been hearing fireworks for the past few nights believed the gunshots they heard were more fireworks.

Police have not released a description of the shooters’ vehicle.

