2 women injured after shooter fires pellets into crowd of Trump supporters in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women attending a rally for President Donald Trump were injured in Fort Lauderdale after, police said, a shooter shot pellets into the crowd from a moving vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the corner of East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway at around 6:15 p.m., Friday.

“I didn’t come out here looking for trouble,” Evelyn Alvarez, one of the victims, said. “I came out here with a flag to support my president. We were having a peaceful rally to show support for our president, just out here flag waving with our signs.”

According to police, a large group of Trump supporters were holding a rally when someone drove by and fired an unknown type of pellet gun into the crowd. When a dark-colored Porsche drove by, the people inside began yelling obscenities.

“I felt like I had been hit in the head with a rock, and when I touch my forehead, it was just gushing,” Alvarez said. “Then, they shot one of the other ladies in the shoulder and just kept going. I can’t stand in the street corner with my husband and with like-minded friends without being shot at. This is unacceptable, unacceptable.”

The two women who were struck by the pellet rounds were treated on the scene and are expected to be OK, according to fire rescue officials.

The subjects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

However, the rallygoers said they are dismayed that it occurred in the first place.

“I never expected to see America the way that it is now,” Jose Alvarez, the victim’s husband, said. “The country is completely divided, you know what I mean?”

Police have confirmed this incident is similar to one that occurred in Wilton Manors on Oct. 30.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

