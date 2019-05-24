2 women hurt while on personal watercraft near MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were injured after a day on the water led to a rough ride off Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in an area under the MacArthur Causeway, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the victim got hurt while riding on the personal watercraft. One of them suffered injuries to the knee.

Crews picked up the woman and took them to the nearby Coast Guard Station before at least one of them was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.