MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a weekend of violence on South Beach, another shooting took place on Monday.

Miami Beach Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting along the 700 block of Ocean Drive at around 1 a.m., Monday.

Cellphone video from a witness showed police and paramedics treating a woman laying the middle of the street.

One woman was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.

The victim who was shot was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim who was grazed by a bullet was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities said they found guns at the scene and at least two people were taken into custody.

Lo Mills said he was released after being in police custody.

He said he pulled out his gun when he saw the gunman.

“I see a guy with a gun running so I pulled out my gun, I’m thinking he’s finna shoot me so when I see that he ain’t finna shoot me I let him go, but I see a girl fell in the street,” said Mills.

The latest shooting happened after another shooting early Sunday morning.

Three people were hospitalized after shots rang out in the area of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street.

Miami Beach Police units arrived to the scene and found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The third victim, who also suffered a gunshot wound, took themselves to Mount Sinai Medical Center, also with injuries that were not life-threatening.

