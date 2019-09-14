2 women hospitalized after deputy-involved crash on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported an off-duty Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who stopped to help a driver involved in a crash on Interstate 95, as well as the victim of that accident, to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck by a responding BSO deputy.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crashes along the southbound lanes near Sample Road in Deerfield Beach, just after midnight, Sunday.

According to investigators, the off-duty deputy witnessed the initial single-vehicle crash, involving a Toyota Corolla, late Friday night, and she stopped to render aid to the driver.

Officials said the responding BSO deputy lost control near the crash, likely due to the wet pavement, sideswiped the off-duty deputy’s marked vehicle and struck that deputy and the driver of the Corolla, who were both standing on the shoulder next to the guardrail.

Paramedics took the off-duty deputy and the driver of the Corolla to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

BSO detectives are investigating the deputy-involved crash, and FHP has taken over the investigation into the first crash.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.