2 women hospitalized after car crashes into Fort Lauderdale bus stop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the crash at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and 15th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Officials said two vehicles collided sending one of cars into a bus stop where two women were waiting.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a heavily damaged silver car could be seen stopped on the roadway near the bus stop.

Not far away, a red van could also be seen with front-end damage and with its doors open.

Both women were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials said one of the victims sustained serious injuries and will have her leg amputated.

