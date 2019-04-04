2 women drug and rob tourist inside Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was robbed after he met two women at a Miami Beach hotel bar.

The victim’s sister didn’t want her identity revealed, but she said she and her family were enjoying the night at a hotel bar, Tuesday, when two women approached their group and started to connect with her brother.

“South Beach has that reputation, you know what I mean, of this happening,” she said.

She then said the two girls and her brother made their way up to his room, where they drugged and robbed him.

The visitors from Canada had heard the stories, but they never expected it would happen to them.

“They took a Rolex watch. They took a necklace chain, a cross with diamonds. They took a couple thousand dollars in cash, the wallets and then they went to Bal Harbour and went shopping all day,” the victim’s sister said.

The crime is a common one in South Florida.

Police said at the same Miami Beach hotel on the same night, another victim was drugged and had nearly $30,000 worth of jewelry and electronics stolen.

On March 29, police said Angela Flanagan drugged and robbed a tourist at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach.

“I’m concerned about her lack of ties to the community,” Judge Renatha S. Francis said in bond court, Thursday.

Time and time again, unsuspecting victims have met someone on a night out, invited them back home or to a hotel room only to wake up with their belongings stolen.

But surveillance cameras captured those criminals on video, which gives police a chance to identify them and make an arrest.

“You guys are a waste of humanity. You know what I mean? You’re disgusting. Get a job. Get an education. What are you doing? People work hard to purchase what they have,” the victim’s sister said.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

