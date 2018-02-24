2 women caught on camera using stolen credit cards in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on camera using stolen credit cards at a supermarket in Miami Shores.

Surveillance video captured the two women allegedly using a stolen credit card at a Publix supermarket, located near Northeast 91st Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

