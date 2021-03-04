2 women captured on camera stealing packages from Miramar home

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women taking packages from a Miramar home were captured on video by a surveillance camera.

The two crooks could be seen getting out of a car, walking up the front porch and taking two packages.

The theft happened in February on the 7800 block of Coral Boulevard.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

