2 women arrested in Hollywood after allegedly beating up Checkers manager

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are facing some serious charges after they allegedly attacked the manager of a Checkers in Hollywood through the drive-thru window in what police described as a tag team effort.

Police arrested Elsa Maria Olivia, 24, and Kristina Nicole Velez, 31, Sunday morning.

The next morning, both women faced several charges when they appeared before a judge.

“You’re before the court on one charge of burglary with assault or battery. Number two is a criminal mischief,” said Broward Circuit Court Judge Jackie Powell to Olivia.

Hollywood Police officers were dispatched to the fast food restaurant, located in the area of North 61st Terrace and Hollywood Boulevard, near the Florida Turnpike, just before 2 a.m., Sunday.

According to the arrest report, the manager was working the drive-thru during a busy time when the two women pulled up to the monitor and placed their order.

The report stated the suspects became irate when informed their food would take a while to prepare since the kitchen was backed up.

After a small argument, according to the report, Olivia and Velez walked away only to walk past all the cars in front of them and approach the pick-up window a few minutes later.

The manager said Olivia began to bang on the window with her fists.

“This was observed by other persons in the drive-thru at Checkers,” said Powell.

Through the closed window, the employee warned Olivia she would call the police if she did not return to her vehicle. Olivia then allegedly pushed open the drive-thru window, grabbed the employee by the shirt and began punching the victim on her head.

Meanwhile, Olivia made her way into the business, grabbed a cash register and computer monitor and attempted to throw it at the victim, according to the arrest report.

At this point, the victim told officers she tried to fight back.

“The allegations that I have said that Ms. Velez pulled the co-arrestee out of the window and then switched places with her,” said Powell as she read the arrest report in court.

Velez then allegedly punched and slapped the employee repeatedly.

When the victim was able to free herself from Velez, she called 911, but Velez returned to her vehicle, and the two women fled the scene.

A responding officer followed their vehicle and arrested both women close by.

The victim was left bruised from the attack but was not transported to the hospital.

In bond court, Olivia tried to defend herself against the charges she’s facing.

“Even though I didn’t burglarize anything, I still have no bond?” said Olivia.

Powell responded, “As to count one, you will be held with no bond, and on count two, I’ll impose a $5,000 bond.”

Both women have been ordered to be held without bond and to not have any contact with the victim.

