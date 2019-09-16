2 women arrested in Hollywood after allegedly beating up Checkers employee

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two women into custody after they allegedly beat up a Hollywood Checkers drive-thru employee in a tag team effort.

Elsa Maria Olivia, 24, and Kristina Nicole Velez, 31, face charges of burglary with assault or battery.

Hollywood Police officers were dispatched to the fast food restaurant, located in the area of North 61st Terrace and Hollywood Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the arrest report, the employee was working the drive-thru during a busy time when the two women pulled up to the monitor.

Olivia and Velez allegedly began yelling at the worker about the wait time to order.

Minutes later, the employee said Olivia walked up to the pick-up window while other vehicles were waiting for their food orders and began to bang on the window with her fists.

Through the closed window, the employee warned Olivia she would call the police if she did not return to her vehicle. Olivia then allegedly pushed open the drive-thru window, grabbed the employee by the shirt and began punching the victim on her head.

Meanwhile, Olivia made her way into the business, grabbed a cash register and computer monitor and attempted to throw it at the victim, according to the arrest report.

At this point, the victim told officers she tried to fight back, but Velez pulled Olivia back out of the window and switched places with her.

Velez then allegedly punched and slapped the employee repeatedly.

When the victim was able to free herself from Velez, she called 911, but Velez returned to her vehicle and the two women fled the scene.

A responding officer followed their vehicle and arrested both women close by.

The victim was left bruised from the attack but was not transported to the hospital.

Both Olivia and Velez faced a judge on Monday morning.

“You’re before the court on one charge of burglary with assault or battery and number two is a criminal mischief,” the judge said to Olivia in bond court on Monday morning.

Olivia tried to defend herself against the charges she’s facing.

“I didn’t burglarize,” said Olivia. “I have no bond?”

The judge responded, “As to count one, you will be held with no bond. On count two, I’ll impose a $5,000 bond.”

Both women have been ordered to be held without bond and to not have any contact with the victim.

