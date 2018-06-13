2 women arrested for issuing driver licenses to unqualified motorists

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two employees with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles were arrested for fraudulently issuing driver’s licenses in Broward County.

Officials said 32-year-old Lori Andre and 29-year-old Brittany Renee Jones for handing out driver licenses to at least five people who did not complete a driving test or provided proper documentation to get a license.

Both women were fired. They were arrested Tuesday and now face multiple charges including racketeering, driver license fraud and official misconduct.

A judge ordered both of them to each be held on $6,000 bond.

