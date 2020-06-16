2 women airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pedestrians have been airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southeast 10th Street and Ninth Court just before 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, both women were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The victims are said to be alert and awake although the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

One of the victims is said to be 70-years-old, the other victim’s age has not been released.

