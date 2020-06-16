2 women airlifted after being struck by pickup in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pedestrians have been airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southeast 10th Street and Ninth Court just before 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, the two victims were with two other women who were trying to cross the street when the truck hit them. The other two women were not hurt.

Paramedics airlifted the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The patients were said to be alert and awake. They are both expected to be OK

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

