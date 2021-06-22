FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of Fort Lauderdale’s City Hall.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at 11 North Andrews Ave. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers were unable to locate any victims at the scene or the surrounding area.

Later in the morning, police recieved a call about damage to two windows at City Hall.

According to police, the damage appears to be connected to the overnight shooting. Investigators do not believe the city hall building was targeted.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

