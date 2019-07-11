2 westbound SR 84 lanes in Dania Beach blocked after tanker rolls over

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two westbound lanes of State Road 84 in Dania Beach are closed after a tanker truck rolled over.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just west of Interstate 95, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

The contents of the tank are unknown, but fire officials said there is no leak at this time.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the green tanker could be seen laying on its passenger side.

Traffic is described to be backed up around a half mile.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.