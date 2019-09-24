2 Venezuelan nationals arrested after trying to smuggle $5M worth of gold into South Florida

(WSVN) - Two men were arrested after they attempted to smuggle $5 million worth of gold to South Florida.

The passenger, 51-year-old Jean Carlos Sanchez Rojas and the pilot, 41-year-old Victor Fossi Grieco — both from Venezuela — were arrested Friday.

The duo flew from Caracas with the smuggled goods hidden in the plane’s nose compartment.

Rojas and Grieco were detained at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The arrest may be part of a larger U.S. investigation — an effort against smuggling operations, potentially funding the regime of their President, Nicolas Maduro.

