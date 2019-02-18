2 vehicles engulfed by flames in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles caught fire outside of a Hialeah home at around 7 a.m., Monday.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the area of West 15th Avenue and 76th Street and found a golf cart and pickup truck on fire.

The side of the house the two vehicles were parked next to was also burned.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

