KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County will host two pop-up vaccination events this week.

On Tuesday, a walk-up vaccination site will be open at Playa Largo Resort and Spa, located at 97450 Overseas Hwy in Key Largo.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the event.

Vaccine distribution will continue until 6 p.m.

On Friday, another walk-up vaccination event will be held at The Perry Hotel, located at 7001 Shrimp Rd in Key West.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the event.

No appointments are required and anyone ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

