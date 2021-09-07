KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County will host two pop-up vaccination events this week.

On Tuesday, a walk-up vaccination site will be open at Playa Largo Resort and Spa, located at 97450 Overseas Hwy in Key Largo.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the event.

Vaccine distribution will continue until 6 p.m.

On Friday, another walk-up vaccination event will be held at The Perry Hotel, located at 7001 Shrimp Rd in Key West.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the event.

No appointments are required and anyone ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox