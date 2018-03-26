HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two out of three units in an efficiency in Hialeah were destroyed after, officials said, a fire broke out Monday evening.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along East 56th Street, off Le Jeune Road, just before 7 p.m.

Cellphone video captured firefighters hosing down the unit. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

There was no one inside at the time of the blaze. No one was hurt.

Crews evacuated nearby houses as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.