2 units destroyed after fire sparks at NE Miami-Dade apartment building

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade family was forced out of their home after a fire broke out at their apartment building, destroying two units.

Cellphone video captured the frantic scene as thick smoke consumed several apartment units at the complex, located along the 18900 block of Northeast Second Avenue, Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze began in a second-floor unit, but after crews responded, it was quickly escalated to a second-alarm fire.

Cellphone footage showed a firefighter bringing a woman down a ladder from her second-floor unit.

Enide Geffrard said she and her loved ones lost everything.

“I was so scared, scared thinking about my kids,” she said. “I know they’re not little. They can take care of themselves, but that’s never happened to us.”

Paramedics transported Geffrard’s three children, ages 15, 10 and nine years old, to a nearby hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

“I said, ‘Thank you, God.’ I cannot say, ‘Why me?'” she said. “I said, ‘Thank you, God,’ because the most important thing for me is my kids, my husband and me.”

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the interior and exterior damage is devastating to the families who call this place home.

“I lost everything: clothes, our furniture, everything is, like, messed up,” said Geffrard.

The cleanup turned into a community effort. Residents said family members, friends and even a landlord came to help.

Officials said two units are completely unlivable. However, the families said their landlord is allowing them to move into vacant apartments in the building.

