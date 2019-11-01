2 uninjured after car lands in SW Miami-Dade ditch

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were able to safely escape after the car they were in landed in a ditch in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 100 block of Southwest 248th Street, just before 9:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the crash where officers could be seen talking to a woman while the gray Chrysler remained stuck in the ditch.

A tow truck could also be seen arriving to remove the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.