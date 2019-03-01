MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of doctors from the United Kingdom will ride a tandem bicycle from Miami to San Francisco to raise funds to cure paralysis.

The doctors started the final leg of setting the Guinness World Record for ‘Round the World Tandem Cycling, Friday.

The pair are raising money for Spinal Research and The Brain Foundation, which are two charities that support research efforts for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

“The more money we raise, the more work these guys can do to find a cure,” Dr. Louis Snellgrove said. “Just raising awareness and raising money is what we’re out to achieve here.”

The doctors have cycled through 22 countries.

